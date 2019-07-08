Kato Joseph
Police Boss Arrested Over Attempted Robbery Top story

8 Jul 2019, 17:45 Comments 166 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
Kampala Metropolitan Deputy Police Spokesperson, ASP Luke Owoyesigyire, addressing journalists

In short
The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says Amutuhire and his co-accused Richard Musinguzi attempted to rob their victim at Abayita-Ababiri in Katabi town council around 10pm Sunday night.
ASP Amutuhire is the Kajjansi Police Station operation commander, who was nabbed by his colleagues on a 999 Patrol vehicle on allegation of attempting to rob one, Tom Kisuku, a resident of Busega in Kampala

 

