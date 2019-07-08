In short

The Deputy Kampala Metropolitan Police Spokesperson, Luke Owoyesigyire, says Amutuhire and his co-accused Richard Musinguzi attempted to rob their victim at Abayita-Ababiri in Katabi town council around 10pm Sunday night.

ASP Amutuhire is the Kajjansi Police Station operation commander, who was nabbed by his colleagues on a 999 Patrol vehicle on allegation of attempting to rob one, Tom Kisuku, a resident of Busega in Kampala