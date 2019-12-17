Police Boss Sues Wedding Decorator for Breach Of Contract

In short
According to Nganizi, he paid a deposit of Shillings 2.9 million on July 5th and completed the balance on another day. In the documents before High court Civil Division seen by URN, Nganizi states that he agreed with Kintu in the presence of Winnie Mabirizi, who brokered the deal, that she provides memorable and magnificent decorations to make his function colorful since it was once in his life time.
Police Boss Sues Wedding Decorator for Breach Of Contract17 Dec 2019, 21:21 Comments 162 Views Court Security Report
In short
Tagged with: Anna Kintu Police Regional Police Commander for Elgon Region, Wesley Nganizi Wesley Nganizi Winnie Mabirizi
Mentioned: Wesley Nganizi Anna Kintu Regional Police Commander Winnie Mabirizi Civil Division of High Court Elgon Region Metropolitan North Region Kampala Metropolitan North United States Sarah Langa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.