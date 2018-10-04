Police Breaks Land Protests In Luweero

Police clearing Kikyusa-Luweero road after residents blocked it in protest of eviction from land Login to license this image from 1$.

In short

Kigaba is said to have bought 315 acres of land covering Kanyogogga and Wankanya villages from John Kibuuka in 2015. He recently started evicting settlers on the land to pave way for his tree planting project. The land is home to over 300 settlers who are opposed to their eviction.