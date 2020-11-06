Police Brutality and Bias Affect Credibility of 2021 Elections

In short
In a homily during a funeral Mass at Ntale Village in Kalungu district, the Bishop Emeritus John Baptist Kaggwa complained about the security forces executing their duties with a lot of biasness, which he says negates the principles of democratic political participation in the country.
Bishop Kaggwa talking to a local priest after the mass in which he condemned suspects torture by army on Sunday.
