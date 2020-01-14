Police Brutality, Clapdown of Opposition Activities Bad Signs for 2021 Polls-ANT

In short
ANT spokesperson, Wilberforce Seryazi says that such brutality and clampdown of opposition activities give bad signals for the next general elections.
Police Brutality, Clapdown of Opposition Activities Bad Signs for 2021 Polls-ANT14 Jan 2020, 16:39 Comments 191 Views Kampala, Uganda Politics Election Misc Report
(L-R)Alliance for National Transformation-ANC interim leaders, Head Women's League, Edith Ssempala, Spokesperson, Wilberforce Sseryazi and Deputy Spokesperson Sulaiman Kakaire during the press conference.
