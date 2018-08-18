In short
The Police crime report indicates that crimes across the country increased by 3.3 percent in the previous year 2017, with 252,065 cases being registered from 243,988 cases in the year 2016. 23 women were killed in Entebbe and Nansana municipalities in 2017.
Entebbe Police Calls for Collective Crime Management
Mentioned: uganda police force entebbe municipality
