Police Checkpoints to Increase During Lockdown - Enanga

6 May 2020, 17:20 Comments 146 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Misc Updates

Speaking to journalists at the daily security briefing at the Uganda Media Centre, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said that after the allowing of more people to open up businesses, they have seen an increase in traffic which calls for more scrutiny to know who is moving.

 

