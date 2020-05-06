Police Checkpoints to Increase During Lockdown - Enanga

In short
Speaking to journalists at the daily security briefing at the Uganda Media Centre, Fred Enanga, the police spokesperson said that after the allowing of more people to open up businesses, they have seen an increase in traffic which calls for more scrutiny to know who is moving.
