Kato Joseph
15:43

Police, Civilians Foil Robbery Infront of Kampala Central Police Station

20 Jan 2023, 15:27 Comments 170 Views Security Crime Updates
Suspects subdued at CPS after attempting to rob a woman

In short
The four thugs who were moving on two motorcycles punched and dragged a woman identified as Hellen Nantambi, off a Bodaboda at around 1:45 pm before police officers at the Central Police Station quarter guard and other motorcyclists intervened to foil the robbery.

 

