Police, Civilians Foil Robbery Infront of Kampala Central Police Station

In short
The four thugs who were moving on two motorcycles punched and dragged a woman identified as Hellen Nantambi, off a Bodaboda at around 1:45 pm before police officers at the Central Police Station quarter guard and other motorcyclists intervened to foil the robbery.
Police, Civilians Foil Robbery Infront of Kampala Central Police Station20 Jan 2023, 15:27 Comments 170 Views Security Crime Updates
In short
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.