Police Clears NUP Manifesto Launch for Kakyeeka Stadium

6 Nov 2020, 18:05 Comments 142 Views Mbarara, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
NUP coordinators led by Jolly Mugisha hold a tour with the security team around Kakyeeka Stadium before they were granted permission to hold their the function

In short
Jolly Mugisha, the chief NUP coordinator Mbarara said they had earlier organized to hold the function in a hall with permission from police of only 70 people.

 

