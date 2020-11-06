Police Clears NUP Manifesto Launch for Kakyeeka Stadium

In short
Jolly Mugisha, the chief NUP coordinator Mbarara said they had earlier organized to hold the function in a hall with permission from police of only 70 people.
Police Clears NUP Manifesto Launch for Kakyeeka Stadium6 Nov 2020, 18:05 Comments 142 Views Mbarara, Uganda 2021 Elections Politics Updates
NUP coordinators led by Jolly Mugisha hold a tour with the security team around Kakyeeka Stadium before they were granted permission to hold their the function
Mentioned: Uganda Police Forc
