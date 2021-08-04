Kato Joseph
Police Collected UGX 900m From Motorists, Cyclists Who Defied Covid-19 Guidelines

Military at Usafi Market road junction enforcing Covid19 orders

According to police records, security personnel arrested more than 11,500 people during lockdown but only 2,117 were taken to court as repeated offenders. Police issued a 40,000 Shillings express penalty ticket to each of the 16,403 impounded motorcycles hence collecting 656 million shillings.

 

