In short
According to police records, security personnel arrested more than 11,500 people during lockdown but only 2,117 were taken to court as repeated offenders. Police issued a 40,000 Shillings express penalty ticket to each of the 16,403 impounded motorcycles hence collecting 656 million shillings.
Police Collected UGX 900m From Motorists, Cyclists Who Defied Covid-19 Guidelines
