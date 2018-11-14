Police Collects UGX 2.5 Billion from Hiring, Licensing Firearms

In short
According to the quarterly budget performance report for the financial year 2017/2018 and 2018/19 of the force, under non-tax revenue of up to 21.9bn in the financial year 2017/2018, 1.5bn was collected from firearms licensing and 1.1 collected from hiring.
