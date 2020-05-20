In short
One state attorney from Mukono district cited a case where police on May 8 arrested 105 people during an operation but to her surprise, only 15 suspects were presented for perusal and legal advice.
Police Commanders Accused of Extorting Money from Suspects
20 May 2020
In short
