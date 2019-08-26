In short
Joy Namulindwa, an aspirant for the Luweero District Woman parliamentary seat, says they commit no offense to consult and market themselves ahead of the general elections. Namulindwa asks police to ensure EC implements the roadmap rather than threatening aspirants.
Police Commanders, EC Officials Disgaree Over Early Campaigns
DP Leaders engage Policemen led by DPC Ahmed Musakana. They were dispersed by Police for hold a meeting without notifying Police
