Kato Joseph
13:44

Police Commanders in Trouble for Releasing Impounded Motorcycles

3 Jun 2021, 13:29 Comments 94 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Impounded Boda-bodas at CPS

Impounded Boda-bodas at CPS

In short
Assistant Inspector General of Police, Edward Osiru Ochom, who is also director of police operations has tasked each of the commanders to explain how motorcycles impounded during and after Museveni swearing left station without proof of paying penalties to the bank.

 

Tagged with: AIGP Edward Ochom. Curfew tim

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.