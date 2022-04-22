Police Concerned About Private Security Guards Conniving with Robbers

In short
The Flying Squad Unit, Crime Intelligence, and Crime Investigators probing the rampant incidents of attacks at fuel stations, supermarkets, and goods in transit have indicated that all leads point to connivance within these organizations.
Police Concerned About Private Security Guards Conniving with Robbers22 Apr 2022, 11:41 Comments 216 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
