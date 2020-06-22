Kato Joseph
Police Conducts Fresh Probe into Seeta Traffic Officer's Death

22 Jun 2020, 22:56 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
Courtsey image of Constable Innocent Ayesigye's burial

Ayesigye was knocked by a speeding motor vehicle on May 24 from Namanve, while riding a police motorcycle registration number UP 2164. He was taken to Mulago Hospital but later transferred to Lubaga hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on May 26.

 

Tagged with: Innocent Ayesigye. Traffic Police. CP Bazir Mugisha.

