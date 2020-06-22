In short
Ayesigye was knocked by a speeding motor vehicle on May 24 from Namanve, while riding a police motorcycle registration number UP 2164. He was taken to Mulago Hospital but later transferred to Lubaga hospital where he succumbed to the injuries on May 26.
Police Conducts Fresh Probe into Seeta Traffic Officer's Death22 Jun 2020, 22:56 Comments 118 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
In short
Tagged with: Innocent Ayesigye. Traffic Police. CP Bazir Mugisha.
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.