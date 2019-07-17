Kato Joseph
Police Confirm Arrest of Suspect in Mengo Boda boda Murder Top story

17 Jul 2019
KMP PRO-SP Patrick Onyango's statement

The Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identifies the suspect as John Bosco Mugisha alia Mukiga. In a statement issued this afternoon, Onyango explains that Mukiga was picked up from his hideout in Nsiike I, Ndeeba, Rubaga Division, in Kampala last night following a tip off.

 

