In short
The Kampala Metropolitan Spokesperson, Patrick Onyango identifies the suspect as John Bosco Mugisha alia Mukiga. In a statement issued this afternoon, Onyango explains that Mukiga was picked up from his hideout in Nsiike I, Ndeeba, Rubaga Division, in Kampala last night following a tip off.
Police Confirm Arrest of Suspect in Mengo Boda boda Murder 17 Jul 2019
In short
