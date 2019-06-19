Davidson Ndyabahika
19:50

Police Confirms 859 Cadets

19 Jun 2019, 19:47 Comments 127 Views Kampala, Uganda Misc Updates
A total of 859 cadet police officers have been confirmed as Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) Courtsey Image

A total of 859 cadet police officers have been confirmed as Assistant Superintendent of police (ASP) Courtsey Image

In short
The cadets have for the past three years been on probation. Under normal circumstances, they should have been confirmed into police service after six months’ probation, however, this was delayed due to investigations by the IGG into reports of flawed recruitment exercise.

 

Tagged with: IGP Martins Okoth-Ochola police cadets
Mentioned: Inspector General of Police Uganda Police Force

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.