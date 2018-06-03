Police Confiscates 300 Fake Driving Permits

In short
According to the Police spokesperson in charge traffic and Road safety Charles Ssebambulidde, the confiscation of fake permits began after face technologies which is in charge of issuing permits gave police machines that can generate permit details upon insertion of the permit number
Police Confiscates 300 Fake Driving Permits3 Jun 2018, 16:38 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
