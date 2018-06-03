Dear Jeanne
Police Confiscates 300 Fake Driving Permits

3 Jun 2018, 16:38 Comments 183 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report

According to the Police spokesperson in charge traffic and Road safety Charles Ssebambulidde, the confiscation of fake permits began after face technologies which is in charge of issuing permits gave police machines that can generate permit details upon insertion of the permit number

 

