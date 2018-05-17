In short
Patrick Onyango, the Deputy Police Spokesperson, says the decision to recover Police property in the hands of Crime preventers stems from the presidents announcement that they will now be under the Uganda Peoples Defense Force UPDF reserve force.
Police Recover Property From Crime Preventers Top story17 May 2018, 07:17 Comments 255 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Breaking news
The former IGP, Kale Kayihura favored the Crime Preventers
