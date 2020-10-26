Solomon Okabo
Police Constable Arrested for Hiring Out Gun to Civilian in Kole

26 Oct 2020 Kole, Uganda

It’s alleged that Alunyu hired out the gun to Okecha who intern used it to threaten homes of Moses Ojok, Nixson Moro and Tom Okello, all residents of Akaidebe B Village, Akwirididi parish, Aboke Sub County on Sunday evening.

 

