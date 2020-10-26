In short
It’s alleged that Alunyu hired out the gun to Okecha who intern used it to threaten homes of Moses Ojok, Nixson Moro and Tom Okello, all residents of Akaidebe B Village, Akwirididi parish, Aboke Sub County on Sunday evening.
Police Constable Arrested for Hiring Out Gun to Civilian in Kole
Mentioned: The Uganda Police Force - UPF
