Police Constable Remanded for Selling Bullets to Businesswoman

In short
SPC Beatrice Akello attached to Kitgum Matidi Police Post and her accomplice Irene Aciro, a resident of Lajang village in Pajimo parish in Labongo Akwang Sub County were arrested two weeks ago and have been in detention at Kitgum Central Police Station.
Police Constable Remanded for Selling Bullets to Businesswoman2 Dec 2019, 18:38 Comments 129 Views Kitgum, Uganda Crime Security Northern Updates
In short
Mentioned: Kitgum Magistrate Court
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.