Julius Ocungi
Police Constable Remanded for Selling Bullets to Businesswoman

2 Dec 2019 Kitgum, Uganda
a sign post for the kitgum chief magistrate's court.

In short
SPC Beatrice Akello attached to Kitgum Matidi Police Post and her accomplice Irene Aciro, a resident of Lajang village in Pajimo parish in Labongo Akwang Sub County were arrested two weeks ago and have been in detention at Kitgum Central Police Station.

 

