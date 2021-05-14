Jesse Johnson James
Police Constable Shot Dead in Gulu City

14 May 2021, 16:43 Comments 205 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Breaking news
ASP David Ongom Mudong addressing media at Northern Uganda Media Club on last Friday

David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the deceased who was in uniform and armed with his gun Ak47 Registration number 56-5827712-32506 with 30 rounds of ammunition was shot four bullets in the chest, lower abdomen, arm and leg.

 

Mentioned: Pece –Laroo Division

