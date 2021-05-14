In short
David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson told URN in an interview that the deceased who was in uniform and armed with his gun Ak47 Registration number 56-5827712-32506 with 30 rounds of ammunition was shot four bullets in the chest, lower abdomen, arm and leg.
Police Constable Shot Dead in Gulu City14 May 2021, 16:43 Comments 205 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Human rights Security Breaking news
In short
Tagged with: David Ongom Mudong, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson Police Constable Police Constable Shot Dead in Gulu City
Mentioned: Pece –Laroo Division
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.