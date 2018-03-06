Judith Kukunda
17:19

Police Court Drops Six More Charges Against Kirumira

6 Mar 2018, 17:19 Comments 242 Views Kampala, Uganda Court Crime Breaking news

In short
This afternoon, Kirumira asked the Police Disciplinary Court Chaired by Denis Odongpiny to drop the charges of bribery, unlawful arrests, neglect of duty, discreditable or irregular conduct, torture and extortion, saying there was no evidence implicating him.

 

Tagged with: muhammad kirumira

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.