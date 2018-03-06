In short
This afternoon, Kirumira asked the Police Disciplinary Court Chaired by Denis Odongpiny to drop the charges of bribery, unlawful arrests, neglect of duty, discreditable or irregular conduct, torture and extortion, saying there was no evidence implicating him.
Police Court Drops Six More Charges Against Kirumira
