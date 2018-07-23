Dear Jeanne
Police Declares Baroza Deserter, Halts Payments

23 Jul 2018, 19:14 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
The decision follows the expiry of a deadline given to Baroza to report to work or else be declared a deserter. Baroza left his duty station in Algeria on June 17th 2018 after he was recalled to the Police headquarters in Kampala for redeployment.

 

