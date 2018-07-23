Police Declares Baroza Deserter, Halts Payments

In short
The decision follows the expiry of a deadline given to Baroza to report to work or else be declared a deserter. Baroza left his duty station in Algeria on June 17th 2018 after he was recalled to the Police headquarters in Kampala for redeployment.
Police Declares Baroza Deserter, Halts Payments23 Jul 2018, 19:14 Comments 220 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Report
Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Jonathan Baroza
