Julius Ocungi
07:23

Police Denies Intimidating Kitgum Hotel Management Over People Power Meeting

8 Jan 2020, 07:20 Comments 198 Views Kitgum, Uganda Politics Security Northern Updates

In short
Over the weekend, Sebastian Ogoni, the Northern Uganda Region People Power Youth Coordinator claimed that the hotel management had cancelled their booking after making an initial down payment of Shillings 100,000.

 

