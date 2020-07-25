In short
Armed with tear gas and live amunations, police officers are making rounds in the district in a bid to scare away those who intend to carry out the imbalu ritual as they prepare for the main celebrations at Mutoto cultural grounds in Mbale city next month.
Police Deploys in Bududa ahead of Imbalu Cultural Ceremony
25 Jul 2020
