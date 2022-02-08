In short
Over 150 copies of the t-shirts were printed by discontented Members of Parliament bearing words denouncing the continued arbitrary arrests and abductions, torture of citizens especially the opposition supporters by security operatives.
Police Detain MP Joyce Bagala over Anti-Torture Campaign T-Shirts
8 Feb 2022
In short
Tagged with: arbitrary arrests and abductions opposition supporters security operatives torture of citizens
Mentioned: Democratic Party –DP European Union-EU Delegation Forum for Democratic Change –FDC National Unity Platform-NUP Uganda People’s Congress –UPC,
