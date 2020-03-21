Wambuzi Reacheal
14:40

Police Detective in Jinja Arrested For Defying Ban on Closure of Bars

21 Mar 2020, 14:31 Comments 158 Views Jinja, Uganda Crime Misc Report

In short
Alaba was arrested following a 24-hour crackdown on adamant bar operators that was launched by the Jinja district security committee members on Friday night.

 

Tagged with: district law enforcement officer operation operation result operator police station security
Mentioned: Jinja Nalufenya Police station Rubaga

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.