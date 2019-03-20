Kukunda Judith
Police Detectives Excite Court with Stella Nyanzi Poem

20 Mar 2019
Assistant Superintendent of Police Bill Ndyamuhaki Giving his Testimony at Buganda Road Court

In short
The poem was posted on Stella Nyanzi’s Facebook page on September 16, 2018, the day on which President Yoweri Museveni celebrated his 74th birthday. It was crafted in vulgarity targeted at the President's late mother Esteeri Kokundeka and repeatedly wishing that president Museveni should have died at the time of his birth.

 

