Police Detectives Excite Court with Stella Nyanzi Poem

The poem was posted on Stella Nyanzi’s Facebook page on September 16, 2018, the day on which President Yoweri Museveni celebrated his 74th birthday. It was crafted in vulgarity targeted at the President's late mother Esteeri Kokundeka and repeatedly wishing that president Museveni should have died at the time of his birth.
Police Detectives Excite Court with Stella Nyanzi Poem20 Mar 2019, 19:42 Comments 124 Views Court Misc Updates
