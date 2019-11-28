Police Director for Logistics Godfrey Bangirana Replaced

In short
A reliable source at Naguru police headquarters said Bangirana who was ordered by court to vacate office last Monday after the expiry of his contract, has been replaced by Senior Commissioner of Police –SCP Richard Edyegu.
Police Director for Logistics Godfrey Bangirana Replaced28 Nov 2019, 18:58 Comments 117 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Security Misc Updates
AIGP Godfrey Bangiran at extreme right at police council on Monday last week before court ordered him to vacate office
