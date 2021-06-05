Kato Joseph
16:51

Police Directors Not Decided On Request By Commanders To Retain SPCs

5 Jun 2021, 16:43 Comments 103 Views Kampala, Uganda Security Crime Updates
SPC guiding voters at Ssenjobe poling centre

SPC guiding voters at Ssenjobe poling centre

In short
But as Ochola bids farewell to the 50,000 SPCs, 20 out of 28 policing regions have expressed need to have some of these temporary personnel retained. The DPCs through Regional Police Commanders –RPCs have asked to remain with five to 20 SPCs to supplement on their insufficient numbers of policemen and women.

 

Tagged with: Special Police Constable - SPC

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.