Police Dispatch Divers To Retrieve Missing Bodies from Aswa River

In short
Joseph Wafula, a Kenyan consultant Engineer and Charles Komakech a resident of Angagura Sub-county went missing on Monday afternoon when their boat capsized in the river.
Police Dispatch Divers To Retrieve Missing Bodies from Aswa River26 Nov 2019, 17:25 Comments 104 Views Pader, Uganda Local government Northern Updates
In short
