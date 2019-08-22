Christopher Kisekka
Police Disperse Bobi Wine Supporters in Gomba

22 Aug 2019 Gomba, Uganda
Bobi Wine in court

Phillip Mukasa, the Katonga Regional Police Spokesperson, says that the youths closed the road in different towns and police officers pleaded with them to cheer from roadsides in vain.

 

