Police Disperses Besigye Supporters in Jinja

Besigye was hosted for a political talk show on Nbsfm, however, his supporters surrounded the radio station, chanting praises for him, bringing business to a standstill for close to two hours along Nizam road
Police Disperses Besigye Supporters in Jinja16 Mar 2019, 17:26 Comments 215 Views Jinja, Uganda Politics Misc Report
Police officers sorround NBS FM where Dr. Kiiza Besigye was hosted for a political talk show on Saturday.
