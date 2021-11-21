Police Disperses NUP Supporters as Kyagulanyi Attends Mass in Masaka

In short
Besides the NUP supporters who were the police’s direct targets, the Church congregation was also not spared either as sounds from gunshots kept on interfering with the order of mass as it was being celebrated.
Police Disperses NUP Supporters as Kyagulanyi Attends Mass in Masaka21 Nov 2021, 21:10 Comments 175 Views Masaka, Uganda Religion Politics Analysis
Masaka Catholic Bishop Serverus Jjumba in photo with NUP President Robert Kyagulanyi and LOP Mathias Mpuuga Nsamba after mass to celebrate the Diocesean day on Sunday
In short
Tagged with: Catholic Church in Masaka diocese Church Celebrates Ex-Vice President Edward Ssekandi NUP Supporters in Masaka teargassed Police NUP Supporters at Masaka Church
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.