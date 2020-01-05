Police Disperses PTA Meeting in Arua

Some parents exchanging words with police officers after they were forced out of the meeting hall at Don Dino. orphanage center on Saturday.

In short

The meeting, called by Rev. Fr. Nakari Adiga, the chairperson of Bishop Frederik Drandua foundation, which is currently running the school, was blocked by Monsignor Kasto Adeti, the Parish priest of Ediofe Cathedral branding it illegal. He argued that the Parish, on whose land the school is located is responsible for convening the meeting.