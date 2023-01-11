Wambuzi Reacheal
17:37

Police Disperses Residents from Demolishing Illegal Structures at Walukuba Health Center

11 Jan 2023, 17:29 Comments 59 Views Jinja, Uganda Health Report
One of the residents dismantling some of the makeshift houses in Walukuba health center IV land.

One of the residents dismantling some of the makeshift houses in Walukuba health center IV land.

In short
Kasim Mayemba, a resident in the area, says that there has been uncontrolled encroachment on Walukuba land for the past 10 years, under the watch of both political and technocrats, which sparked anger among concerned citizens.

 

Tagged with: health center illegal land resident
Mentioned: Walukuba

IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.