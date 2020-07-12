Candia Stephen
08:46

Police Disperses Supporters of Arua Central Division MP Aspirant

12 Jul 2020, 08:43 Comments 108 Views Arua, Uganda Politics Parliament Security Report
Supporters of President Museveni and Jackson Atima carrying a poster emerging on to Arua main street from the Post Bank Arua before they were intercepted and violently dispersed by the police.

Supporters of President Museveni and Jackson Atima carrying a poster emerging on to Arua main street from the Post Bank Arua before they were intercepted and violently dispersed by the police.

In short
The more than 50 supporters who were carrying posters of Atima and President Museveni were intercepted by police as they approached near the Central Police Station.

 

Tagged with: Arua city Commissioner Nahori Oyaa Jackson Atima Lee arua police

IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.