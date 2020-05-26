Police Disperses Vendors in Jinja for Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines

In short
The vendors had displayed their merchandise on the pedestrians’ walkways prompting the police and UPDF Soldiers to disperse them.
Police Disperses Vendors in Jinja for Flouting Covid-19 Guidelines26 May 2020, 12:07 Comments 94 Views Jinja, Uganda Business and finance Misc Report
In short
Tagged with: business confinement coronavirus directive food government kiosk market operation presidential stall
Mentioned: Musa Kazungu UPDF
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.