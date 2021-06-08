In short
Gen Museveni also said Gen Katumba’s attackers who rode on two motorbikes encountered a traffic officer who tried to stop them as they fled the scene on the Kisota-Kulambiro Road in Kampala, but were able to escape because the officer was not armed.
Police Doesn't Have Enough Pistols to Arm Traffic Officers
Traffic police officers wearing the white uniform that is in the process of being degazated
