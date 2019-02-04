Joseph Eigu Onyango
Man Held for Setting Houses Ablaze in Serere

4 Feb 2019, 07:59 Comments 299 Views Serere, Uganda Crime Report
Yafesi Akwayo stand with some of family members whose huts were torched down Joseph Eigu Onyango

In short
Kitiyo Cheptai, the Deputy Officer in Charge of the Criminal Investigations Department at Serere Central Police Station, says the fire destroyed household property worth Millions of Shillings.

 

