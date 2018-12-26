Police: Domestic Violence Leading Cause of Suicide in Aswa River Region

In short
Patrick Jimmy Okema, the Aswa River Region Police Spokesperson says other incidents of suicide recorded resulted from economic hardship, trauma related to HIV, fear of responsibilities, alcoholism and mental health challenges.
Police: Domestic Violence Leading Cause of Suicide in Aswa River Region26 Dec 2018, 09:29 Comments 179 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Security Analysis
In short
Tagged with: domestic violence is leading cause of suicide in aswa river region suicide cases in uganda world health organisation-who aldo otto commits suicide gulu district sports officer commits suicide patrick jimmy okema police pro aswa region spokesperson
Mentioned: uganda police force upf
IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.