Police Drivers Using Vehicles for Smuggling- AIGP Byaruhanga

In his internal message to commanders, Dr Moses Byaruhanga, the police’s director for health services expressed concern about drivers diverting force’s vehicles to illegal businesses. Byaruhanga describes drivers as the most chaotic and stubborn group in the Uganda Police Force, adding that they have turned themselves into bosses, an indicator that commanders are not doing their supervisory role.
