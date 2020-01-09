Police, Electoral Commission Reach Consensus on Bobi Wine Consultations

In short
Speaking after the meeting held on Thursday at the Electoral Commission offices on Jinja Road in Kampala, Simon Byabakama Mugenyi said that Kyagulanyi and three other presidential aspirants Nkwagabwa John Herbert, Fred Mwesigye and Joseph Mwambazi should be allowed to exercise their right to consulting Ugandans.
Police, Electoral Commission Reach Consensus on Bobi Wine Consultations9 Jan 2020, 22:28 Comments 155 Views Politics Election Misc Updates
In short
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.