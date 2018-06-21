In short
Patrick Onyango, the deputy national spokesperson says the campaign aims at restoring the integrity of the force as pro people Police during arrests of suspects, registering complaints and responding to emergencies.
Police Starts Nationwide Campaign To Clean Image - Onyango
