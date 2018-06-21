Peter Labeja
16:06

Police Starts Nationwide Campaign To Clean Image - Onyango

21 Jun 2018, 15:27 Comments 211 Views Gulu, Uganda Crime Northern Security Breaking news
SP Patrick Onyango In Gulu Peter Labeja

SP Patrick Onyango In Gulu Login to license this image from 1$.

In short
Patrick Onyango, the deputy national spokesperson says the campaign aims at restoring the integrity of the force as pro people Police during arrests of suspects, registering complaints and responding to emergencies.

 

Tagged with: police embarks on nationside campaign to clean tainted image sp patrick onyango deputy national spokesperson police human rights record
Mentioned: uganda police force upf

IP: 52.90.98.148. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.