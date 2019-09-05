In short
Nagirinya was kidnapped outside her home in Lungujja, Rubaga Division alongside her driver cum Boda boda rider, Ronald Kitayimbwa on August 8th, 2019. Their lifeless bodies were found dumped at Nama Sub County in Mukono district three days later.
Police Explain Ayebare's Alleged Kidnap5 Sep 2019, 15:15 Comments 168 Views Kampala, Uganda Crime Misc Updates
In short
Tagged with: integrated development
Mentioned: Chieftaincy of Military Criminal Investigations Directorate Deputy Police spokesperson Kampala Metropolitan Katwe police station Kireka police station Maria Nagirinya Patrick Onyango Polly Namaye Ronald Kitayimbwa
IP: 107.23.218.4. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.