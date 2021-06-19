In short
On the many private vehicles on the road in several parts of Kampala despite the announcement of the new lockdown measures, Oweyesigire says there is no car that is left to go without the driver explaining themselves
Police Explains Presence of Many Private Cars on the Road
Kampala, Uganda
