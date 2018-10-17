In short
The Auditor General John Muwanga queried the expenditure noting that initially, a sum of 15.8 billion Shillings had been budgeted to facilitate staff training. Instead up to 21.9 billion Shillings was spent leading to excess expenditure of 6.14 billion Shillings.
Police Fails to Account for UGX 22 Billion Expenditure
17 Oct 2018
Police Under Secretary Rogers Muhairwe appearing before the Public Accounts Committee. Login to license this image from 1$.
