Police Fails to Trace Seven Ugandans Reported Missing after Arrest

Erasmus Twaruhukwa (L) and Edward Ochom (R) appearing before the Committee of Parliament on Human Rights. Photo by Dominic Ochola

In short

They include; George Kasumba, Agnes Nabwera, Sarah Nanyanzi, Mathew Kigozi, Mathew Kafeero Ibrahim Chekedi and John Damulira. The victims were reportedly picked up by security operatives from areas within Kampala, Greater Masaka, and Mukono during the 2020 campaign period.