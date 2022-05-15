Police Fails to Trace Seven Ugandans Reported Missing after Arrest

In short
They include; George Kasumba, Agnes Nabwera, Sarah Nanyanzi, Mathew Kigozi, Mathew Kafeero Ibrahim Chekedi and John Damulira. The victims were reportedly picked up by security operatives from areas within Kampala, Greater Masaka, and Mukono during the 2020 campaign period.
Police Fails to Trace Seven Ugandans Reported Missing after Arrest15 May 2022, 15:35 Comments 216 Views Security Human rights Parliament Updates
Erasmus Twaruhukwa (L) and Edward Ochom (R) appearing before the Committee of Parliament on Human Rights. Photo by Dominic Ochola
In short
Tagged with: 2020 / 2021 elections incommunicado missing Ugandans
Mentioned: Chieftaincy of Military Intelligence – CMI Criminal Intelligence Investigations Department – CIID National Unity Platform (NUP) Uganda Police Force – UPF Uganda Prisons Service – UPS
IP: 35.173.238.138. Referrer: . FirstClickFree: 0. Clicks by IP: ?. Clicks by cookie: ?.